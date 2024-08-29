Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,297 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after buying an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Ambarella by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 484,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.85.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,606. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.59. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

