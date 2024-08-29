Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in PDD by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,128,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,322,000 after acquiring an additional 348,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,408,000 after purchasing an additional 97,648 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in PDD by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,172,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PDD by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,913,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,237,000 after buying an additional 826,525 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.42. 26,013,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.39.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.