Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Up 2.8%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $939.00 and last traded at $938.05. 79,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 532,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $912.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $845.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $758.43.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,648,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,215 shares of company stock valued at $88,496,208. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

