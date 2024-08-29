Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Down 4%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $32.99. 55,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 310,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.59 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. Research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

