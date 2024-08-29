Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MCRUF remained flat at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

