Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance
MCRUF remained flat at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.15.
About Morgan Advanced Materials
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.