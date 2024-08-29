Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Trimmed by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 111,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.67. The stock had a trading volume of 220,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,676. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.