Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,812,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after buying an additional 699,615 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $437.15. 389,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,442. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $439.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.23 and its 200 day moving average is $367.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

