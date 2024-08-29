MTM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $76.73. 4,365,198 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

