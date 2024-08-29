MTM Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.76. 3,116,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,170,623. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $234.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.