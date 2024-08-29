Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 28,462,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 10,018,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of Mullen Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

