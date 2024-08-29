Myria Hits One Day Volume of $858,032.28 (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Myria has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Myria token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Myria has a market cap of $3.83 million and $858,032.28 worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Myria

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 21,654,230,814 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00227061 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $1,001,400.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

