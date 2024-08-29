Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.90 on Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001487 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $120.39 million and $2.00 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,770.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.16 or 0.00541650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00103650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00268057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00030968 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00038155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00072862 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

