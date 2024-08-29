Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,610,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 571,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 67,175 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

