National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$134.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$122.00 to C$134.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a C$123.00 target price on National Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$121.33.

NA stock traded down C$2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$124.72. 966,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,911. The firm has a market cap of C$43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$127.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.96.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.18. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 10.5085049 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

