Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 287.0% in August

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 287.0% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Naturgy Energy Group stock remained flat at $25.19 during trading hours on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

About Naturgy Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.