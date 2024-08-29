Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 287.0% in August

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 287.0% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
Naturgy Energy Group stock remained flat at $25.19 during trading hours on Thursday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82.
About Naturgy Energy Group
