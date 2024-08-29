Nervos Network Trading Down 1.7% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $371.39 million and approximately $15.74 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,201.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.88 or 0.00542016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00105496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.68 or 0.00271412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031154 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00037203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00071216 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,547,947,980 coins and its circulating supply is 44,837,600,953 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

