NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $133.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

