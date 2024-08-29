Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $12.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $696.46. The company had a trading volume of 722,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,442. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.45. The stock has a market cap of $300.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock worth $98,283,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.42.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

