Newmont (TSE:NGT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.49

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$71.49 and last traded at C$71.40, with a volume of 16181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGT. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$68.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$82.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$64.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.79 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 5.5945513 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.20%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

