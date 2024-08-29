NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Boosted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,573.0% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 596,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,213,000 after acquiring an additional 560,567 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.42. 5,461,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,126,026. The company has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

