Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Down 97.0% in August

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nightfood Trading Down 17.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NGTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 60,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. Nightfood has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Get Nightfood alerts:

Nightfood Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, cookies, chips, and candies under the Nightfood brand through direct-to-consumer, as well as wholesaler, retailers, and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nightfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.