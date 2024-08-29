NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.08. 481,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,398,029. The firm has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

