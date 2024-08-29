NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.59.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. NIKE has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,785,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

