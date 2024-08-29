NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.30 and last traded at $84.28. Approximately 1,734,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,407,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 612.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after buying an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.