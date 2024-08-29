Noam Paranksy Purchases 90,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Noam Paranksy bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ThredUp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 240,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,124. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.79.
ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.
ThredUp Company Profile
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
