Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

