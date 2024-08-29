Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.89.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.95%. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nokia Oyj
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.