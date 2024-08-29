Nokia Oyj Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 15,706 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical volume of 7,572 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 333,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 148,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

NOK traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,698,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,978,831. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Featured Articles

