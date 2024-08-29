Nokia Oyj Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 15,706 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical volume of 7,572 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.
Get Our Latest Report on Nokia Oyj
Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj
Nokia Oyj Stock Performance
NOK traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,698,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,978,831. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nokia Oyj
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.