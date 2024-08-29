North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Trading Up 5.5%

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.00. 21,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 68,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $535.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 686.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

