Northeast Investment Management Sells 5,040 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,355,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,808,926. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

