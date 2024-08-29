Northeast Investment Management Takes $658,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CMG traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,658,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,113,517. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

