Northeast Investment Management Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.14 and a 200 day moving average of $261.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

