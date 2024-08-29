NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 74,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.