NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 74,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.25.
About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
