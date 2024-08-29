NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 74,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,030. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Read More

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.