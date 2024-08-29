NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Insider Activity at NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
In other news, Director Peter Aghar acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,761.00.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Buy the Dip In NVIDIA, But Be Prepared for Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.