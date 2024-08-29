Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 52.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 859,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

