Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the July 31st total of 249,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,009.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 41,245 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NEA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 990,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,354. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

