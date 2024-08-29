NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $155.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.88 on Thursday, reaching $122.73. 97,182,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,639,875. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $17,273,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,553,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,914,477.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 150,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $17,273,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,553,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,914,477.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock worth $599,173,182. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Farmers National Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 886.2% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 563,329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $69,594,000 after acquiring an additional 558,159 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,028.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 32,375 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 542.0% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315,810 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 266,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

