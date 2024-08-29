Oceanside Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oceanside Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,504,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,497,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $60,570,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,827,328 shares of company stock valued at $584,261,549. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

