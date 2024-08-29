Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.84.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $15.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.01. 7,417,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.54. Okta has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,794,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Okta by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after buying an additional 1,227,890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,465.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,823,000 after acquiring an additional 732,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

