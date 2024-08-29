Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.1 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.580-2.630 EPS.

Okta Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $16.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.53. 7,739,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,385. Okta has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

