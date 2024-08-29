Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OKTA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Okta Stock Down 17.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $16.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.94. 5,388,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,798. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank lifted its stake in Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 50.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

