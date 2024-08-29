Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,920,000 after acquiring an additional 38,475 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.12. 873,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,378. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.85 and a 200 day moving average of $198.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

