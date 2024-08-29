Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.220-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.22-3.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.62. 2,535,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,106. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $84.46. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,367 shares of company stock worth $3,061,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

