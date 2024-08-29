OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.40 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $32.40 million and $5.91 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00039945 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000098 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.