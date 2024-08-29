ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after buying an additional 57,468 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 160,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 693,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,689,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.12. 908,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,846. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

