Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 37,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $5,218,011.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,246,045.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.48. 3,778,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.90 and a 200-day moving average of $126.85. The company has a market cap of $381.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

