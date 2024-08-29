Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.79 and last traded at $31.17. Approximately 16,831,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 55,012,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 252.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

