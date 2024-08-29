Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.17

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.17 and last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 56546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAM shares. Citigroup upgraded Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Pampa Energía Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 268,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 622,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,829,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 472.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 41,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 34,181 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

