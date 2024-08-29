Park Edge Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,493 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,657,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

