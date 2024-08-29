Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $1,626,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.95. 4,388,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.26.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

