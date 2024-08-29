Payfare (TSE:PAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.28

Shares of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.28 and last traded at C$8.22, with a volume of 126859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.24.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Payfare from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$416.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.68.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

