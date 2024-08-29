Payfare (TSE:PAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.28

Shares of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.28 and last traded at C$8.22, with a volume of 126859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Payfare from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Payfare
Payfare Stock Performance
About Payfare
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Payfare
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Payfare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payfare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.